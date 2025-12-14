I have not yet received response from US to Ukraine’s proposals for peace plan, - Zelenskyy

At this point, Kyiv has yet to receive a formal response from the United States regarding the updated proposals for a peaceful settlement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The US reaction

According to him, certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.

No, I have not yet received a response from the United States. I have heard a few messages through my negotiating team. But I am receiving all the signals and will be ready for dialogue, which will begin today," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner have already arrived in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy - Associated Press

Negotiations in Berlin

The president specified that an active diplomatic day in Berlin begins today.

"Today we have Ukrainian-American Day in Berlin. Of course, I will meet with Chancellor Merz separately, and I will probably meet with some of our European leaders in the evening," he added.

According to the head of state, Ukraine is committed to continuing dialogue with its partners and is ready to discuss further steps towards a peaceful settlement.

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Witkoff and Kushner would hold talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders in Berlin.

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, December 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We are preparing for meetings with representatives of US and Europe regarding political agreement to end war