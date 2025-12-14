Witkoff and Kushner have already arrived in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy - Associated Press

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Berlin for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the peace plan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Associated Press.

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What will be discussed?

According to the publication, the subject of discussion will likely be the coordination of positions between Ukraine and the US.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to attend the meeting.

No further details are available at this time.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Vitkoff and Kushner would hold talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders in Berlin.

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, December 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

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