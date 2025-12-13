Largest sanctions package: Ukraine has imposed sanctions on nearly 700 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet"

Sanctions against nearly 700 ships used by Russia to export oil and other energy resources and finance the war have come into force in Ukraine. This is the largest package of sanctions specifically targeting tankers and ships involved in supporting Russia's aggression.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, Ukraine's sanctions against nearly 700 more ships used by Russia to finance the war came into force. This is a significant part of the Russian fleet that transports oil and other energy resources and provides money to prolong the war," Zelenskyy said.

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This is the largest package of sanctions specifically targeting tankers and other vessels used for aggression. The package includes vessels flying not only the Russian flag, but also the flags of other countries – in particular, more than 50 jurisdictions," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will work to ensure that each of these ships, each ship-owning company, and the entire infrastructure of Russian oil and other energy exports are also blocked by Ukraine's partners.

"We support the concept of a complete ban on providing maritime services to vessels involved in the export of Russian energy resources. Pressure on Russia and diplomacy to end the war must go hand in hand to achieve the necessary result. Russia must end the war that it started and is prolonging. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" the president added.