Blackout in Odesa region declared state-level emergency, - RMA

In Odesa region, the state of the region's energy sector following the Russian strikes has been recognised as a state-level emergency.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The emergency situation that arose as a result of a massive enemy attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region has been declared a state-level emergency.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies at the Odesa Regional Military Administration," the statement said.

The head of the RMA noted that the basis for this decision was the consequences of the recent Russian attack on energy facilities, which led to a prolonged disruption of normal living conditions for more than 50,000 residents of the region for more than three days.

Read more: Zelenskyy on night attack: Enemy used over 450 drones and 30 missiles, energy sector and South were under attack. PHOTOS

Other decisions

The Commission also instructed the heads of military administrations, community leaders and the National Police to conduct preventive and explanatory work with entrepreneurs on the need to minimise the use of illumination and decorative lighting in order to save electricity for the population and critical infrastructure facilities.

Additional funds from the reserve fund will be allocated to communities to replenish fuel and lubricant stocks.

"This is necessary to ensure the uninterrupted operation of generators that power critical infrastructure facilities: hospitals, educational institutions, resilience centres and other vital institutions," Kiper concluded.

Read more: Ukraine’s energy system is on verge of collapse due to Russian attacks, WP reports

What preceded it?

Read more: Germany to allocate billions of euros for Ukraine’s infrastructure, - Merz