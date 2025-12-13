Consequences of most massive Russian attack on Odesa region. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a massive strike on critical and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to preliminary information, four people were injured

"Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish fires caused by the strikes. Despite constant air raid sirens, rescuers managed to put out a large fire on a civilian vessel," the report said.

See also: Night strike on Odesa: occupiers hit infrastructure again

Strikes on energy infrastructure

According to the State Emergency Service, fires also broke out at energy infrastructure facilities and warehouses storing textile products. Residential buildings, an administrative building, civilian vehicles and fire engines were damaged.











More than 100 State Emergency Service firefighters have been called in to deal with the aftermath of the enemy shelling. Information is being updated.

See more: Three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region hit by enemy strikes: houses, enterprise and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: There is a threat to Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. "Kinzhal" missiles were detected at night.

The Odesa region was also under massive attack. There are two victims there, the energy sector and administrative buildings were hit, and there are power outages.

In addition, due to the Russian attacks, Kherson and part of the Kherson region were left without power.

Censor.NET also reported explosions in Mykolaiv. At night, the enemy attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

Also read: Russia launches Kalibr missiles: air raid alerts spread across regions