Massive attack on Odesa region: two people injured, energy and administrative buildings hit, power outages. PHOTO

Due to the enemy's massive attack on Odesa, most of the city is without electricity, heat, and water.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication Dumskaya.

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Odessa under massive attack

As noted, the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones and missiles.

Explosions were heard in various parts of the city, according to eyewitnesses. Electricity, water and heating have been cut off in almost the entire city.

See also: Russian attacks leave Kherson and part of Kherson region without power

Substation on fire

According to the publication, after the Russian attack, a fire broke out at one of the substations in the city.

"The largest-scale attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region is ongoing. According to available information, about ten substations have been damaged," Dumskaya writes.

Data from the Regional Military Administration

As Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kipper later reported,the Odesa region is experiencing one of the most massive air attacks by the enemy.

"During the night, civilian facilities, energy, and industrial infrastructure were damaged.

The strikes caused fires and damaged administrative buildings and energy facilities. Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences. In some areas of the region, there are power outages," the report said.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured. No information about casualties has been received.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones: explosions heard in Odesa and Dnipro

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the enemy attack.

"Given that the air attack is ongoing, I urge residents of the region not to ignore the alarm signals and to stay in safe places," the head of the region urges.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 13 December 2025, the Odesa region was under a massive drone attack.