Currently, timing for restoring electricity and water supply in Odesa is unknown, - CMA

As of December 13, utility services continued to deal with the aftermath of the Russian Federation's massive nighttime attack on the Odesa region. An assessment of the energy infrastructure is ongoing, after which it will become clear when heat, water, and electricity supplies will be restored in the city.

This was announced during a briefing by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Cleanup efforts continue

"The municipal services have eliminated the negative consequences. While the inspection is ongoing, the results will be available a little later, and then we will understand when we will have heat, when we will have light and water," said the official.

Points of invincibility deployed

The head of the CMA said that 428 resilience centers had been set up in the city, operating around the clock.

"There are also 16 drinking fountains in the city that supply water using generators. As of now, 16 water distribution points have been set up, with another 32 planned to be deployed in the evening if necessary," Lysak said.