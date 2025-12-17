Power system situation remains difficult. Recovery works are underway in Odesa region – Energy Ministry

The situation in Ukraine’s power system remains difficult due to Russia’s ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Overnight, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. All customers have been reconnected.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Energy Ministry’s press service.

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Situation in the Odesa region

Emergency recovery works are underway in the Odesa region, which sustained significant damage during mass attacks on December 13 and 14. As of the morning, about 32,000 customers are still waiting for power to be restored.

"Due to Russia’s systematic shelling, an average of about 400,000 customers are left without electricity every day, mostly in border and frontline regions. The number of de-energized customers varies depending on the intensity of enemy strikes.

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Russia continues to attack power plants as well as electricity transmission and distribution facilities, complicating and prolonging the recovery process. At the same time, repair work continues around the clock, which helps keep the situation in the power system under control," the statement says.

Hourly outages are in effect

According to the Energy Ministry, in regions where hourly outages are in effect, there remains a need to use electricity sparingly. People are urged to limit the use of high-power appliances as much as possible and, where possible, shift energy-intensive activities to nighttime hours after 11 p.m.

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An interagency working group is operating under the Energy Ministry to free up additional capacity. After reviewing the relevant lists, at least 800 MW of generating capacity has been freed up, which should help reduce the duration of outage schedules for households and industry.