Russia launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones (updated)

Russian troops launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea. According to preliminary data, the missiles were launched from two Russian Navy frigates, "Admiral Makarov" and "Admiral Essen."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to monitoring channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is expected that the missiles may enter Ukrainian airspace after 7:00 a.m. if the launches are not simulated.

As of 7:15 a.m., monitoring channels reported the take-off of three MiG-31Ks.

Drone attack

At the same time, a massive drone attack is underway. As of this morning, about 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs have been detected in Ukrainian airspace. Drone activity continues, and their routes and directions may change in real time.

According to Suspilne, explosions were heard in Rivne and Burshtyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in the morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the work of air defence forces in the capital

Ukrainians are urged not to ignore air raid sirens, to stay in shelters and to follow only official reports.

According to the Air Force:

5:43 a.m. - Groups of enemy UAVs in the north of Kyiv region in the direction of Zhytomyr region.

6:10 a.m. - UAVs from Ternopil region heading towards Ivano-Frankivsk region.

6:11 a.m. - UAVs in the Bucha area heading towards Kyiv.

6:18 a.m. - UAVs heading towards Odesa and Mykolaiv.

6:21 a.m. - UAVs in the Brovary area heading towards Kyiv.

6:23 a.m. - UAV in the Nemyrov area, heading towards Vinnytsia.

6:24 a.m. - UAV heading towards Zhytomyr from the east.

6:39 a.m.:

Groups of enemy UAVs in the west and south-west of Sumy region are moving westward.

North and south of Kyiv region, heading west.

UAVs in Cherkasy region, heading west.

Groups of UAVs north of Zhytomyr, heading west.

7:28 a.m - UAV approaching Shepetivka.

7:38 a.m. - UAV heading Zhytomyr.

7:55 a.m. - Enemy UAVs towards Khmelnytskyi from the east.

7:56 a.m. - UAVs from the Black Sea towards Odesa

7:57 a.m. - UAVs from Irpin and Brovary towards Kyiv

7:59 a.m. - UAVs in the east of Lviv region, heading west.

8:05 a.m. - Groups of enemy UAVs heading for Shepetivka from the north.

8:28 a.m.:

UAV in the south-west of Sumy region, heading west;

UAV in the north of Poltava region, heading west;

UAV in the east of Chernihiv region, heading south;

UAV in the north-west of Cherkasy region, heading towards Bila Tserkva;

UAV in the north-west of Vinnytsia region heading towards Khmelnytskyi;

UAV in the west of Zhytomyr region heading towards Khmelnytskyi region;

UAV in Rivne from the south;

UAV in the Rohatyn area heading west;

UAV in Odesa from the Black Sea;

UAV north of Kyiv heading south-east.

Read more: Russia has changed its tactics of striking Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, - Bild

Movement of Russian missiles

6:47 a.m. - Cruise missile in the north of Sumy region heading towards Cherkasy region.

6:51 a.m. - Missile in eastern Sumy region, heading west.

6:52 a.m. - Missile in Cherkasy.

6:58 a.m. - Another missile in eastern Sumy region, heading west.

6:59 a.m. - Another missile in Sumy region heading towards Cherkasy region.

7:06 a.m. - Missile in Cherkasy region heading towards Uman.

7:07 a.m.:

Rockets in Poltava region, heading southwest;

Rockets in Sumy region, heading south.

7:09 a.m. - Rocket in northern Chernihiv region heading towards Kyiv.

7:15 a.m. - A rocket in Vinnytsia region heading towards Ladyzhyn.

7:18 a.m. - Cruise missiles north and south of Cherkasy, heading west.

7:19 a.m. - Groups of missiles from Poltava region to Cherkasy region, heading southwest.

7:21 a.m. - Rockets heading towards Zolotonosha (Cherkasy region).

7:22 a.m. - More missiles in the north of Sumy region, heading south.

7:26 a.m.:

Missile from Vinnytsia region to Khmelnytskyi region;

Another missile towards Ladyzhyn and Haisyn.

7:30 a.m. - Missile in Khmelnytskyi region heading towards Ternopil region.

7:31 a.m. - Rocket towards Cherkasy.

7:35 a.m. - Cruise missile towards Uman.

7:36 a.m. - A rocket in the north of Kyiv region heading towards Zhytomyr.

7:41 a.m. - Rocket in Kirovohrad region heading south

7:42 a.m. - Rocket between Haisyn and Ladyzhyn, heading west

7:46 a.m. - Rocket heading towards Berdychiv from the east.

7:50 a.m. - Rocket near Khmilnyk towards Khmelnytskyi region

7:54 a.m. - Cruise missiles towards Khmelnytskyi from the east and south-east

7:55 a.m. - Rocket between Haisyn and Ladyzhyn heading west (Khmelnytskyi region).

8:03 a.m. - Cruise missiles west of Khmelnytskyi changed direction to the north

8:04 a.m. - Cruise missile in Cherkasy region heading towards Uman.

8:10 a.m. - Missile in the Nova Ushytsia area (Khmelnytskyi region) heading west.

8:11 a.m. - A missile in the Lityn area heading towards Khmilnyk (Vinnytsia region).

8:17 a.m. - A missile towards Zhytomyr from the south.

8:32 a.m. - Missiles in the north of Chernihiv region heading southwest.

8:34 a.m. - Rockets in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, heading southwest

8:36 a.m. - Rocket over Khmelnytskyi region, heading towards Ternopil region

8:37 a.m. - Rockets on Shepetivka.

9:06 a.m. - High-speed target on Zaporizhzhia.

9:21 a.m. - Missile threat lifted for western regions.

The threat of strike UAVs remains for all other regions.

9:31 a.m. - Missile threat lifted for the rest of the regions.

The threat of strike UAVs remains for the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Read more: Russians may launch massive strike on Ukraine over Christmas. It is in their character, Zelenskyy says