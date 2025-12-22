Russians may launch massive strike on Ukraine over Christmas. It is in their character, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the aggressor state Russia may resort to massive missile strikes on Ukraine during the Christmas days.

The head of state said this during a ceremonial event marking the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy instructed to reinforce air defense

According to him, such signals from Russia about a "Christmas truce" are an element of intimidation, to which Ukraine is responding by stepping up intelligence efforts.

"After such signals, I asked to strengthen our intelligence as much as possible so that we clearly understand where we stand. We understand that it is precisely on these days that they can and it is in their character on our Christmas, carry out some massive strike. (…) Today, the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief discussed this, and the number one issue was air defense — the protection of our cities, villages, our communities, especially on December 23-24-25. This needs attention," Zelenskyy stressed.

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Air defense shortages

He noted that the military has been given the relevant tasks and at the same time, urged citizens to remain vigilant.

"People (should -ed.) pay close attention these days, because these ‘comrades’ can carry out the relevant strikes, there is nothing sacred there," the head of state added.

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