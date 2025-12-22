Ukraine preparing sanctions against individuals associated with Russian and Chinese defence industries, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing sanctions against individuals from China and Russia who cooperate with the Russian military-industrial complex and justify aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

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"We are preparing several more sanctions decisions against Russian entities and those who assist Russian aggression by the end of this year. There will be at least one package of sanctions against individuals working with the Russian military industry, and these are not only individuals from Russia, but also from China, in particular. We are also preparing sanctions steps against those who justify Russian aggression and promote Russian influence through mass media, and against athletes who use their sports careers and people's attention to sports to glorify Russian aggression," the statement said.

Ukraine is working with partners on the 20th package of sanctions

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is working with European structures on the details of the 20th package of EU sanctions. The president stressed that the main task of European sanctions is to increase pressure on Putin's energy assets and oligarchs associated with him.

Read more: Putin threatens Europe and ignores sanctions - Sky News

"A new package of sanctions is also being prepared by Canada – thank you for this work. Ukraine will continue the process of synchronising sanctions: the relevant decisions of the NSDC of Ukraine and decrees will be issued shortly," Zelenskyy noted.