Despite sanctions and international pressure, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains unmoved and demonstrates that Russia is ready for war, while Western measures have so far failed to deter the Kremlin's aggressive policy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Sky News.

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Despite numerous statements by European leaders and the sanctions imposed, the Kremlin's policy remains unchanged. Putin continues to show determination and has repeatedly stressed that, although Russia does not seek war, it is ready for armed conflict if initiated by Europe. This shows that international pressure has virtually no effect on the Russian leadership.

Significant changes are taking place in the global context: the US, which previously acted as the guardian of the "rules-based world order," is now actively cooperating with Russia. Despite human rights violations and the Kremlin's aggressive policies, the Donald Trump administration is more interested in economic and trade ties with Moscow.

Read more: Putin wants to end war in Ukraine and "return to normal life" – Trump

Financial challenges and international support for Ukraine

At the same time, Ukraine is facing a severe financial crisis, which complicates the fight against the aggressor. Limited direct support from the US is forcing Europe to engage in complex discussions on the use of frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv. However, without concrete decisions, this assistance remains insufficient.

For over a year, European governments have been showing a sluggish response without a clear strategy to support Ukraine, which could have disastrous consequences for a country that has already suffered significant financial and human losses. There is a growing awareness in Ukraine that Europe is not ready for serious action, and that US support is situational and focused primarily on selling weapons to countries in conflict.

Read more: Putin takes pleasure in US begging him for talks – CNN

Sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation

As of the end of 2025, sanctions against Russia have been imposed by more than 50 countries and several international organizations:

G7: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan.

EU: all 27 Member States.

Additional European countries: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein.

Asia and the Middle East: South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Qatar.

Latin America and Africa: Some countries have imposed individual restrictions, but most continents have not joined in.

Some countries have imposed restrictions only on certain areas (finance, defense products, entry of officials), while others have imposed complete asset and trade freezes.

The main objectives of the sanctions are to stop financing the Russian Federation's war, restrict the Russian Federation's access to technology, weapons, and financial markets, and put pressure on the Russian Federation's economy and political leadership to change its policies.