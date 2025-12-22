The corruption scandal involving President Zelenskyy's inner circle may raise questions among Ukraine's allies.

This is reported by The Times, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Details

The article, titled "How Zelenskyy's comedy troupe became a political liability," says that "Zelenskyy's dependence on allies from his comedy career is turning against him," and corruption scandals involving his inner circle "threaten to spell disaster for his presidency and military efforts."

The publication recalled that Zelenskyy promised to combat nepotism and corruption, but almost immediately broke this promise.

"During the year following his convincing victory in April 2019, the new president appointed 15 people associated with his comedy troupe "Kvartal 95" to senior government positions," the article states.

Journalists recalled the recent Mindichgate scandal:

"The consequences of the scandal were seismic not only because of the nature of the allegations, but also because it touched the very heart of Zelenskyy's inner circle, leading to the resignation of Andrii Yermak, his right-hand man."

See more: UP journalists found Mindich in Israel. PHOTO

Yermak

The Times writes that despite his official resignation as head of the Office of the President, there are rumors that Yermak continues to work for the president.

"They spent almost all their time together. Yermak was present at almost every meeting that Zelenskyy attended," says a former senior government official, adding that they often whispered to each other during meetings.

"They train together, drink together, celebrate all holidays together. Yermak knows all the codes and passwords to Zelenskyy's life... They know everything about each other," he said.

A high-ranking former member of the government added: "He (Zelenskyy. - Ed.) is very distrustful and relies only on those whom he knows he can control, and the Kvartal group are the people who could be controlled the most. They listen to him, they adore him, they consider him a god. And they will never betray him. They are completely obedient."

Friends of the president

The Times recalled that Zelenskyy appointed Ivan Bakanov, his childhood friend, as head of the Security Service of Ukraine. He also appointed Serhiii Shefir, co-founder of Kvartal 95, as his assistant, and Serhii Trofimov, executive producer of Kvartal, as first deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Serhii Syvokho, creative producer at the studio, was appointed advisor to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Yurii Kostiuk, screenwriter for the film Servant of the People, became deputy head of the Office of the President.

"Of the 15 former Kvartal employees who were appointed to management positions, nine were subsequently dismissed, including Bakanov, Shefir, Trofimov, and Syvokho," the publication adds.

"Corruption scandals have happened before, but the current crisis is particularly dangerous because of its proximity to the ruling elite, which provides Russian propagandists with ready-made arguments. More importantly, however, it may raise questions among Ukraine's allies at a time when the country needs a long-term plan to stabilize the front and the economy," the authors conclude.