UP journalists found Mindich in Israel. PHOTO

Investigative journalists from Ukrainska Pravda have discovered Tymur Mindich, a businessman involved in a large-scale investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) into corruption in the energy sector, in Israel.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, according to Censor.NET.

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Details to follow

Ukrainska Pravda managed to film Mindich. The publication's editorial office promises to release details about the businessman's stay abroad in the near future.

Read more: NABU plans investigative actions on territory of Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Ambassador Korniichuk

Mindichgate