NABU plans investigative actions on territory of Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Ambassador Korniichuk
Detectives from Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) are expected to arrive in Israel shortly to conduct investigative activities on the premises of the Ukrainian embassy.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, in a comment to Ukrinform.
Actions of the NABU
"NABU investigators will soon arrive in Israel to conduct investigative activities on the territory of the embassy," the diplomat said.
According to him, the diplomatic mission was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about a request to provide premises for investigative activities. At the same time, the embassy was not informed about the specific case in question.
Kornichuk added that there is currently no exact date for the visit by NABU investigators — it has already been postponed twice.
What preceded it?
- During the next court hearing on December 10, Ihor Kolomoiskyi stated that on November 28, an attempt was made on Tymur Mindich's life in Israel.
- Ukrainian Ambassador Korniichuk stated that Israeli police had not received any reports of an assassination attempt on Mindich.
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