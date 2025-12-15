Mindichgate: list of journalists on whom Mindich had compiled dossiers was published: among them are Butusov, Nikolov, and Kulikov
The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, has published a list of journalists on whom Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, compiled dossiers.
The parliamentarian published the list on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.
Yurchyshyn noted that he received the list from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and published it with its permission.
The list of journalists who were illegally monitored includes
- Maryna Ansiforova (COSA Intelligence Solutions, LIGA.net)
- YuriiButusov (platoon commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" and editor-in-chief of Censor.NET)
- Stanislav Rechinskyi (editor-in-chief of ORD)
- Volodymyr Fedorin (editor-in-chief of Forbes Ukraine)
- Olha Chaika (editor of Forbes Ukraine)
- Yurii Nikolov (co-founder of the NashiGroshi project)
- Andrii Kulykov (chairman of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics).
In addition, the list included two media figures who have since died: the founder of Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, Volodymyr Mostovyi, and investigative journalist Oleksa Shalayskyi.
"This is likely interference in private life, a criminal offence (Article 182 of the Criminal Code). But there is a nuance. According to the Criminal Procedure Code, proceedings can only be opened if the victims apply in person. My parliamentary appeal is not enough. It will be enough if the journalists personally file statements with the police," Yurchyshyn added.
The MP noted that the Committee on Freedom of Speech is ready to provide support.
What preceded this?
- We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, had collected more than 500 "files" on NABU detectives, MPs, ministers and journalists.
- Among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Myndich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, illegally compiled dossiers was Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter".
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
- On 1 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, be held in pre-trial detention as a measure of restraint.
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