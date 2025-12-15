Mindichgate: list of journalists on whom Mindich had compiled dossiers was published: among them are Butusov, Nikolov, and Kulikov

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, has published a list of journalists on whom Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, compiled dossiers.

The parliamentarian published the list on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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Yurchyshyn noted that he received the list from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and published it with its permission.

The list of journalists who were illegally monitored includes

Maryna Ansiforova (COSA Intelligence Solutions, LIGA.net)

YuriiButusov (platoon commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" and editor-in-chief of Censor.NET)

Stanislav Rechinskyi (editor-in-chief of ORD)

Volodymyr Fedorin (editor-in-chief of Forbes Ukraine)

Olha Chaika (editor of Forbes Ukraine)

Yurii Nikolov (co-founder of the NashiGroshi project)

Andrii Kulykov (chairman of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics).

In addition, the list included two media figures who have since died: the founder of Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, Volodymyr Mostovyi, and investigative journalist Oleksa Shalayskyi.

"This is likely interference in private life, a criminal offence (Article 182 of the Criminal Code). But there is a nuance. According to the Criminal Procedure Code, proceedings can only be opened if the victims apply in person. My parliamentary appeal is not enough. It will be enough if the journalists personally file statements with the police," Yurchyshyn added.

The MP noted that the Committee on Freedom of Speech is ready to provide support.

What preceded this?

We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, had collected more than 500 "files" on NABU detectives, MPs, ministers and journalists.

Among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Myndich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, illegally compiled dossiers was Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter".

Read more: NABU wiretapped "servant of people" Kisiel, friend of Shefir, - media

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