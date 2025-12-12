NABU wiretapped "servant of people" Kisiel, friend of Shefir, - media
Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have been wiretapping Yurii Kisiel, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, for a long time.
This was reported by sources to ZN.ua, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The interlocutors stated that NABU detectives recently dismantled the equipment used for the long-term covert wiretapping.
Kisiel was unaware of the existence of this equipment and the surveillance activities.
Sources said that the dismantling of the equipment caused great concern both for the MP himself and for his long-time friend, Serhii Shefir (former first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelensky).
The interlocutors claim that Shefir had maintained a particularly close friendship with Kisiel for many years and often met with him. According to them, during the period covered by the wiretapping (more than two years), there were numerous personal meetings and conversations between them, including with other people from the ruling circles, which are characterised as confidential and sensitive for Bankova.
The wiretapping was not part of Operation "Midas", but it also concerns corruption in the highest echelons of power.
Kisiel's connection with Shefir
According to Bihus.Info, Shefir's son Mykyta works under an employment contract as an assistant to Yurii Kisiel.
Kisiel is known for the fact that his wife became the owner of land and a house in Ivankovychi, which previously belonged to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In an interview with the media, Zelenskyy stated that he could not sell it to a random person because his closest friends, including Serhii Shefir, live nearby.
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