"Mindich and Shefir discussed how to collect money from "cash register" for Chernyshov’s bail," - prosecutor

Businessman, co-owner of Studio Kvartal-95 Tymur Mindich and former business partner at Studio Kvartal-95, former first assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and co-founder of Kvartal 95 Serhii Shefir discussed where to get money for bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving bribes.

This was reported by SAPO prosecutor Serhii Savitskyi in the High Anti-Corruption Court, according to Censor.NET.

Savitskyi read the following: "There is a conversation with a person identified as 'Shefir Serhii Nakhamanovych'. The conversation concerns Chernyshov Oleksii Mykhailovych. Specifically, it concerns his prosecution and the selection of a preventive measure.

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Visitor (Shefir) said: "I told him about the deposit: If you have the official part, then unofficially we will all contribute. We will chip in."

Mindich: I told him that I didn't have any either. I don't have any...

Prosecutor Savitskyi also read out another part of the conversation concerning Chernyshov's seized property: "Visitor regarding the seized property: Lesha himself is not a poor man, to put it mildly."

Mindich: They arrested everyone around him...

Visitor: No, it doesn't matter. They arrested him for what was declared, but I think Lesha has a lot more than that, given his lifestyle—a fleet of cars, a staff of servants, a house like that...

Mindich: He's also on loan...

Visitor: Rented. Well, you know how much it costs. Ten thousand.

Mindich: Yes, I think more. 15.

Visitor: I asked him if you were going to participate yourself. He said, "Of course, I've already given two people 20 million each" (as a deposit).

Mindich says: In this situation, it's not nice to say, but why do you need those six apartments?