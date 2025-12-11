102 million hryvnias embezzled for purchase of tank protection: NABU exposes corruption in defence sector. PHOTO

A scheme has been uncovered through which more than 102 million hryvnias were embezzled for dynamic protection for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' armoured vehicles.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The scheme was uncovered by NABU and SAPO together with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Three people are currently under suspicion.

Read more: NABU conducts searches at State Tax Service

"In April 2022, during the active phase of the Russian offensive, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with a state-owned enterprise for the urgent purchase of dynamic protection for tanks.

The then CEO of the state-owned enterprise, intending to embezzle defence funds, involved the commercial director and the director of a private company. They concluded an agreement under which the state-owned enterprise purchased dynamic protection elements (covers and cuvettes) at prices almost three times higher than market value," the statement said.





The director of the company formalised the purchase of products through fictitious companies in order to conceal the crime.

Read: Court releases NABU detective Gusarov under house arrest

The "margin" obtained was transferred to controlled accounts for further legalisation.

Currently, the following have been notified of suspicion:

the former CEO of the state-owned enterprise (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

the commercial director of the state-owned enterprise (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

director of a private company (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

NABU noted that the organiser of the scheme is accused of three other crimes and is under arrest.

Read: NABU conducts searches at the State Tax Service