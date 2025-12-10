Court releases NABU detective Husarov under house arrest

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court changed the preventive measure for NABU detective Viktor Husarov from detention to round-the-clock house arrest.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The decision was made by Judge Volodymyr Buhil.

Read more: NABU detective Husarov, suspected of high treason, kept in custody

"Today, the prosecutor filed a motion to change the preventive measure to round-the-clock house arrest.



Interestingly, just three days ago, Kravchenko's prosecutors insisted that only detention could prevent risks. But today, after a meeting with the SSU in the morning, the prosecutors' opinion has changed dramatically," the AntAC noted.

The lawyers requested night-time house arrest or personal commitment, as Husarov himself has health problems, as does his young daughter, who is scheduled for surgery.

Husarov has been held in a pre-trial detention centre since 22 July, i.e. for 142 days.

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What preceded

As a reminder, the SSU suspects the NABU detective of high treason. According to the investigation, Husarov allegedly collected and passed on to enemy special services data on law enforcement officers and other citizens, which he took from a closed database.

The alleged events relate to 2012-2015, when Husarov was not yet working for NABU.

The data was allegedly received by Dmytro Ivantsov, deputy head of Yanukovych's security service. At the time of the correspondence, he was not a traitor to the state, and the correspondence actually took place between two civil servants.

At the same time, during a joint investigation, no evidence was found that the NABU employee knew about representative's ties of the State Security Service of Ukraine to the Russian special services.

This was confirmed personally by a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine. However, despite all this, the NABU detective is still being held in custody.

In August 2025, the Court of Appeal left NABU employee Viktor Husarov, who is suspected of high treason, in custody.

Also read: Mindich to be placed on international wanted list, says NABU director Kryvonos