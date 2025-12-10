Finmonitoring checks origin of funds deposited as bail for "Mindichgate" figures

The State Financial Monitoring Service continues to verify the origin of funds belonging to individuals and legal entities who posted bail for those involved in the "Mindichgate" scandal.

This information was disclosed during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What does the NABU say?

"On 13 November, we sent the first request to Finmon to investigate the source of funds used to post bail for five individuals. On 14 November, we provided additional information, as the High Anti-Corruption Court learned which legal entities had posted bail for the individuals involved," said Kryvonos, head of the Bureau.

He also said that a number of requests were sent because new individuals and legal entities appeared who had paid bail.

"From 13 November to 28 November, we sent a number of requests to investigate the source of the funds, their legalisation and legality. The law stipulates that funds obtained by criminal means cannot be used to pay bail. Especially if they may be linked to this back office," he explained.

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We received some answers from Finmon.

"However, the origin of the funds of the individuals who made the deposit and the tracking of how the funds ended up in the accounts of the companies that made the deposit have not been fully investigated. Since one LLC was established in May 2025. It paid a fairly significant amount of bail for one of the defendants," said the director of NABU.

Temporary Investigation Commission Chairman Zhelezniak recalled that 51.6 million, 95 million, 25 million and 12 million hryvnias were paid in bail for the defendants.

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Position of the Finmonitoring

The head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin, said that they continue to check the origin of funds in those who made multi-million dollar deposits.

According to him, the Financial Monitoring Service cannot block transactions and is gradually obtaining the necessary information from the banks through which the deposits were made.

"We have received enough requests from the Bureau (NABU). All of them have been processed, and summarised materials have been provided for all of them," he said.

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