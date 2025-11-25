NABU has several criminal cases into abuses in fortifications construction, Kryvonos says

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting a series of investigations into possible abuses in the construction of fortifications.

Director of NABU Semen Kryvonos said this at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"We have a number of criminal proceedings regarding abuses in the construction of fortifications. We have carried out a series of searches, but due to the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation I cannot tell you more. Expert examinations will be conducted to calculate the possible amount of damage," he said.

According to Kryvonos, there are also proceedings concerning fortifications in other regions.

"This does not only concern the Poltava Regional State Administration. It also involves the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and others. If I am not mistaken, there are more than 10 proceedings," the NABU director added.

Read more: I convinced we will have more suspects in "Midas" case – Kryvonos

Background

Earlier, it was reported that at least UAH 200 million went missing during the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, while those involved were given new positions and the companies received new government contracts.

The Verkhovna Rada supported a decision to summon acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut to parliament over corruption in fortifications construction.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration has initiated additional inspections to document the absence of violations.

NABU has taken over proceedings concerning possible abuses by officials of the Poltava Regional Military Administration and contractors during the construction of fortifications.

Read more: ’Mindichgate’ figures were collecting "background information" on SSU staff – Kryvonos