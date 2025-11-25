I convinced we will have more suspects in "Midas" case – Kryvonos
Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos is convinced there will be more suspects in the corruption case in the energy sector.
He stated this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, reports Censor.NET.
"We are now moving into the so-called public phase – serving notices of suspicion to members of the criminal organization. A pre-trial investigation is underway, focused on the financial aspects of this crime, that is, tracing all transactions and obtaining the necessary documents confirming where the funds came from, their subsequent laundering and their conversion into valuable assets, including assets abroad," the NABU chief explained.
According to Kryvonos, investigators have seized a large number of digital storage devices, flash drives, computer equipment and mobile phones.
"Once we compare the audio recordings with, for example, the money trail or the seized documentation, many things become clearer to us. I am deeply convinced that we will have more suspects in this case," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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