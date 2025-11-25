I convinced we will have more suspects in "Midas" case – Kryvonos

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos is convinced there will be more suspects in the corruption case in the energy sector.

He stated this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, reports Censor.NET.

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"We are now moving into the so-called public phase – serving notices of suspicion to members of the criminal organization. A pre-trial investigation is underway, focused on the financial aspects of this crime, that is, tracing all transactions and obtaining the necessary documents confirming where the funds came from, their subsequent laundering and their conversion into valuable assets, including assets abroad," the NABU chief explained.

According to Kryvonos, investigators have seized a large number of digital storage devices, flash drives, computer equipment and mobile phones.

"Once we compare the audio recordings with, for example, the money trail or the seized documentation, many things become clearer to us. I am deeply convinced that we will have more suspects in this case," he added.

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