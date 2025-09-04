Possible corruption in fortifications in Poltava RMA: NABU launched investigation, - Zhelezniak

NABU has requested jurisdiction over proceedings concerning possible abuses by officials of the Poltava RMA and contractors during the construction of fortifications.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

"NABU is launching an investigation based on the results of our report on Pronin, the Poltava RMA, and the missing 200 million on fortifications. As I said, the authorities were aware of this corrupt deal. But they decided to 'bury' it in the case of the Poltava BES and the DSI materials.

Therefore, we deliberately delayed the release date of the material in order to transfer everything to NABU in advance," the statement said.

According to Zhelezniak, all documents were officially sent on 5 August, and as of now, NABU has requested this case.

Read more: Case against Mahamedrasulov poorly fabricated: Zhelezniak outlines 10 facts about NABU detective’s case. VIDEO

Corruption in fortifications

Earlier it was reported that at least 200 million hryvnias disappeared during the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, those involved received new positions, and companies -state contracts.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the decision to summon the acting head of the Poltava RMA, Volodymyr Kohut, to parliament regarding corruption in the construction of fortifications.

The Poltava RMA is initiating additional checks to confirm that there have been no violations.

Read more: At least 200 million hryvnias disappeared during construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, those involved received new positions, and companies - state contracts, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO