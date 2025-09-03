At least 200 million hryvnias disappeared during construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, those involved received new positions, and companies - state contracts, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

"Voice" MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has published a new investigation into the embezzlement of money for the construction of fortifications and the security of the military.

According to him, it is a case of embezzlement worth a couple of hundred million.

For example, in 2024, for 372 million hryvnias, the Poltava Regional Military Administration built ... decorations in Donetsk region instead of fortifications. And that's not always the case.

"At least 200 million of this money simply disappeared. Through "their" companies, contracts for fictitious services, inflated prices and documents with outright lies. As a result, we lost our positions," Zhelezniak emphasises.

"We have photos, documents, postings, names, transcripts of conversations of specific officials, which confirm large-scale corruption in one of the hottest areas of the frontline. And the worst part of this story is that those involved have not not only gone unpunished. .The then head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, and his deputy, who apparently covered up the scam, were promoted to new positions in the capital. Now, ironically, they are responsible for monitoring major financial crimes - FinMon. Officials from the region are also on the ground," he adds.

"And the companies that signed fake supplies and allowed themselves to leave worthless fortifications for the military have already received new government contracts worth billions. From the Ministry of Reconstruction," says the MP.

