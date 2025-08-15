Company of 90-year-old mother of MP Molotok sold materials for fortifications in Sumy region at mark-up, - media. VIDEO

The company that was building the fortifications in Sumy region at inflated prices bought materials from companies associated with MP Ihor Molotok. One of these companies is registered in the name of his 90-year-old mother.

"About 126 million hryvnias for the arrangement of defensive borders in the Sumy region was received by the company 'TD Dinastia' LLC. In particular, for these works, it purchased over UAH 40 million worth of materials from 'Shoststroyresurs'. This company was later registered to the 90-year-old mother of MP Ihor Molotok. As the journalists found out, 'Shoststroyresurs' bought materials from the manufacturer and resold them to 'Dinastia Trading House' LLC with a considerable markup," the investigation says.

Another company from which the contractor bought anti-tank pyramids, "Nord Track" LLC, also brought journalists to the MP.

Molotok's declaration states that this structure pays salaries to his cohabitant. According to journalists, this resulted in the loss of at least UAH 9.5 million to the state.

In his response to Bihus.Info, the MP said that he did not benefit from the activities of the companies mentioned, did not influence them to receive orders for the construction of fortifications, and does not have information about the activities of other persons.

Ihor Molotok has been an MP since 2012. At that time, he was a member of the "Party of Regions", and now he is a member of the "For the Future" parliamentary group. He is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget.

