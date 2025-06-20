On the outskirts of the village of Yunakivka in the Sumy district, piles of uninstalled "dragon’s teeth", designed to protect the region from a Russian breakthrough during the offensive, have been lying along the roads since at least the beginning of winter.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that these uninstalled concrete tetrahedrons are another "gift" to the Russians, who could use them later to build their own engineering obstacles.

"Based on various videos shared with us and satellite image analysis, they have been there for months (roughly since the beginning of winter). According to the soldiers themselves, there was enough time to install them. But it never happened," the report states.

Additionally, satellite images show some year-old attempts to dig positional trenches for infantry, but these appear more like remnants of a last battle, which drones could easily wipe out, DeepState noted.

The analysts emphasized the importance of engineering fortifications (EFs) in holding back the enemy, citing the example of the Kostiantynivka area. There, pre-prepared minefields, anti-tank ditches, and razor wire significantly slow down the adversary.

"What they [the occupiers] really hit hard against was the anti-tank ditch. The anti-tank ditch literally saved our asses, together with razor wire , anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and barriers. Yes, they did their job perfectly—both in holding back infantry and stopping vehicles. When they tried to cross the ditch on motorcycles or just by infantry, they either blew up on mines or we could at least spot the infantry with drones. The ditch literally saved us big time and still helps," said one soldier from that direction.

"The only issue with these fortifications is the lack of personnel to hold them. And once the enemy takes control, it becomes very difficult to dislodge the Russians," the analysts added.

Earlier reports indicated that satellite images from April 25, 2025, show a complete absence of engineering fortifications along the Zhuravka – Novenke – Basivka section, extending to Khotin and Yunakivka. This is why Russian occupiers are applying heavy infantry pressure on this area.