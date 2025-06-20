Russians launched 75 strikes on 25 settlements in Sumy region in day - RMA

During the day, from the morning of June 19 to the morning of June 20, Russian troops fired 75 times at 25 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy used more than 30 drones to drop explosives, struck with guided aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, and attacked with FPV drones and other drones.

A private house was damaged in the Yunakivka district, and a building in the residential sector caught fire in the Sumy community as a result of an enemy attack, which was extinguished.

Due to the escalation of the situation, 42 more people were evacuated from the border districts of the Sumy region over the day.

