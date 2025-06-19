Anti-drone nets are being installed over roads in Sumy region, - RMA
In Sumy region, anti-drone nets are being installed over the roads.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
"We are closing the roads of Sumy region from enemy eyes. We continue to cover the roads with anti-drone nets. The work is ongoing in certain areas, in particular in border communities where the enemy does not stop attacking," the statement said.
As noted, such shelters complicate enemy aerial reconnaissance and protect against drones.
"This is another important step for people's safety and logistics," Hryhorov added.
