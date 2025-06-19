Downed Russian cruise missile with 480-kg warhead fell in middle of field in Sumy region. PHOTOS

In Sumy region, a downed Russian cruise missile fell in the middle of a field and did not explode.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

A mobile group of the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department arrived at the scene to neutralize it.

"After inspecting the damaged missile body, police explosives experts found that its 480-kilogram high explosive warhead was extremely dangerous and could not be transported. Police explosives experts neutralized the warhead on the spot, and only then removed the explosives for destruction by detonation at a specially designated site," the statement said.

