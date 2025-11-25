’Mindichgate’ figures were collecting "background information" on SSU staff – Kryvonos

The individuals involved in the corruption scheme in the energy sector were compiling "background information" not only on NABU and SAPO staff, but also on officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, certain figures going by nicknames such as "Rocket" and "Tenor" were gathering information not only on staff of the anti-corruption bodies.

"Among other things, they were compiling "background information" on the country’s Security Service. I will also pass this on to my colleagues so that their internal security department can take an interest. In other words, this group was also gathering information on personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine. For some reason, certain SSU officers apparently stood in their way," he added.

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