NABU detective Husarov, suspected of high treason, kept in custody

Photo: Суспільне Новини/Олексій Арунян

At a hearing on 5 December, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv rejected a motion to release from pre-trial detention Viktor Husarov, a detective of NABU’s closed D-2 unit, who is suspected of high treason.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

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Treason allegations

Viktor Husarov is suspected of passing data from the Interior Ministry’s closed ARMOR database (an information and search system used to track people -ed.) to Dmytro Ivantsov between 2012 and 2015.

Ivantsov was a bodyguard to former fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych and served in the State Security Directorate. Investigators say Husarov knew Ivantsov had fled to temporarily occupied Crimea in 2014, yet continued to pass him information.

Read more: Change of preventive measure for NABU detective Husarov, said to be unlawfully held in pre-trial detention, to be reviewed on 5 December – AntAC

At the hearing, Viktor Husarov’s lawyer, Olena Storozhuk, said he admits sending ARMOR data to Ivantsov.

She argued that the data were provided so that Ivantsov could "check people for his work". Husarov, she said, did not know Ivantsov had fled to Crimea in 2014 and continued to send him information because he believed him to be "an active employee of the State Security Directorate". According to the lawyer, this account was confirmed by a polygraph test in 2024.

Defence links arrest to pressure on NABU

Storozhuk also noted that the SBU has not yet served Ivantsov with a notice of suspicion over collaboration with Russia, and therefore, in her view, the accusations against Husarov are unfounded as well.

Read more: NABU prepares suspicion against Yermak, which may be related to "Dynasty" cooperative, - media

The defence believes Husarov was arrested on a fabricated pretext to put pressure on NABU. The lawyer asked the court to release him under night-time house arrest or on personal recognisance, requiring him to appear before investigators and the court.

Prosecutor Ruslan Izhuk insisted that the suspicion is well-founded and asked the court to keep Husarov in custody. He said investigators are "verifying information about a network of Russian agents that Husarov may be linked to", and that releasing him now would be premature. After hearing both sides, the investigating judge ruled to keep the detective in custody.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre said Husarov was supported in court by relatives and colleagues, including the father of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, Sentyabr, who had also been arrested earlier and was released to house arrest this week.

Read more: NABU preparing suspicion against head of OP Yermak, - Honcharenko