Change of preventive measure for NABU detective Husarov, who is being unlawfully held in pre-trial detention facility, to be reviewed on 5 December – AntAC

Photo: Суспільне Новини/Олексій Арунян

On 5 December, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider a motion to change the preventive measure for NABU officer Viktor Husarov, who is accused of high treason and cooperation with Russia’s FSB.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Censor.NET notes.

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The organisation recalls that the NABU detective is being held in a pre-trial detention facility without proper grounds.

Judges have repeatedly extended Husarov’s custody, despite what the organisation describes as an unfounded arrest.

Read more: Case of MP Khrystenko has been referred to court. There may be preparations for new attack on NABU and SAPO, - AntAC

Husarov’s defence team has filed a motion to change the preventive measure, which will be considered by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv:

When: 5 December, 13:45

Where: 31a Dehtiarivska Street

Judge: Oleksii Hlian

Background

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects the NABU detective of high treason. According to investigators, Husarov allegedly collected and passed to the enemy’s intelligence services data on law enforcement officers and other citizens, which he obtained from a restricted database.

The alleged offences date back to 2012–2015, when Husarov was not yet employed by NABU.

The data was allegedly received by Dmytro Ivantsov, then deputy head of the security detail for ex-President Yanukovych. At the time of the correspondence, he was not considered a traitor, and, in fact, the exchange took place between two civil servants.

A joint review, however, found no evidence that the NABU employee knew about the State Guard Service representative’s links to Russian intelligence services.

This was confirmed personally by an SBU representative. Nevertheless, the NABU detective continues to be held in custody.

In August 2025, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision to keep NABU officer Viktor Husarov, who is suspected of high treason, in custody.

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