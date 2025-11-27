Case of MP Khrystenko has been referred to court. There may be preparations for new attack on NABU and SAPO, - AntAC

The case of OPFL MP Fedir Khrystenko has been sent to court.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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"Khrystenko was notified of suspicion on 21 July, the same day that law enforcement officers conducted dozens of searches of NABU employees, thereby launching an attack on anti-corruption agencies.



In other words, less than five months passed between the start of the case and its referral to court," the statement said.

Read more: Umerov testifies to NABU in "Mindichgate" case – media

The AntAC believes that the case was sent to court so quickly because Khrystenko probably entered into a plea bargain.

This is confirmed by AntAC sources in law enforcement agencies.

They noted that this could be preparation for a new attack on NABU and SAPO.

Read more: Current MP from OPFL, Khrystenko, was Russian agent and helped Boholiubov escape. He is suspected of high treason and influencing NABU, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

What preceded this?

As a reminder, on 6 September 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General detained a member of parliament of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPFL, who was wanted on suspicion of high treason.

Earlier it was reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, had exposed Fedir Khrystenko, a current MP from the banned OPFL party, for high treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the FSB of the Russian Federation, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

According to media reports, Khrystenko was not extradited from the UAE, but was handed over to the SSU under a political agreement.

Read more: MP Khrystenko was not extradited from UAE, but was handed over to SSU on orders of Zelenskyy, - media