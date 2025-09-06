People’s Deputy from Opposition Platform - For Life party, Khrystenko, suspected of high treason, detained and arrested - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General detained a People's Deputy of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPFL, who was wanted on suspicion of treason.

This was reported by the SSU,

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

As noted, the man was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service long before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion and actively performed the tasks of the Russian special service.

Among other things, the suspected MP established an effective mechanism of influence on the leadership of one of the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

In July of this year, the MP was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111(high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General Photo.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, today, after his detention, he was taken to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, which imposed on him the previously imposed pre-trial restraint, namely, detention until 21 October 2025.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

It is worth noting that the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office have not named the MP, but it is obviously Fedir Khrystenko.

As a reminder, the Security Service of Ukraine has put MP from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, Fedir Khrystenko, on the wanted list.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, had exposed the current MP from the banned OPFL party, Fedir Khrystenko, for treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the Russian Federal Security Service, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).