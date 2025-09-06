MP Khrystenko was not extradited from UAE, but was handed over to SSU on orders of Zelenskyy, - media

The MP of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko, who was detained and arrested today, was not extradited from the UAE, but handed over to the SSU under a political agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the interlocutors of the ZN.UA media outlet.

According to the publication's sources, he was not extradited, but simply handed over to the SSU from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is noted that this was made possible by a "political agreement" at the highest level.

Sources of the publication said that the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umierov worked on the return of Khrystenko to Ukraine on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Then the deputy head of the SSU, the head of the counterintelligence department, Oleksandr Poklad, visited the MP. In the end, Khrystenko decided to return to Ukraine "voluntarily", according to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

It is expected that Khrystenko will testify against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is currently being held in the SSU pre-trial detention centre, the ZN.UA sources added.

As a reminder, on 6 September, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office detained in Ukraine a member of the IX convocation of the banned political party OPFL, who was wanted on suspicion of treason.

The Security Service of Ukraine has put MP from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, Fedir Khrystenko, on the wanted list.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, had exposed the current MP from the banned OPFL party, Fedir Khrystenko, on high treason charges. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the Russian Federal Security Service, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).