Senator Padilla was forcibly removed from the briefing by Minister of Internal Security. VIDEO

In the United States, California Senator Alex Padilla (Democratic Party - Ed.) was detained when he tried to ask a question to US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Noem spoke in Los Angeles, where the National Guard and Marines were deployed to protect public order after mass protests against anti-immigration raids.

Padilla tried to interrupt her speech and ask her questions, but was prevented from doing so by being pushed out of the room and forced to his knees.

The US Secret Service, which protects the country's top officials, detained him.

Read more: Iran promises "tough response" to Israel and United States

Noem told reporters that she would try to talk to Padilla after the briefing, but called his interference with her speech unacceptable.

"I don't even know this senator. He did not ask to meet me and did not ask to talk to me. I’ll find him and visit and find out really what his concerns were," she said.

The 52-year-old senator was California's secretary of state for six years. He stated that he was at the briefing to control the executive branch from the legislature.

"If this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day labourers," he said.

Also read: Trump wants to end the war. And he doesn't care about the conditions for ending it, - Volker