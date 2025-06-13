ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12099 visitors online
News Trump statements
5 998 48

Trump wants to end war. And he does not care about terms of its end - Volker

Volker explained the logic of the White House’s actions

US President Donald Trump believes that the war in Ukraine is not in the interests of the United States. He would prefer to end it as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Kurt Volker, the US State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine in 2017-2019, in an interview with "Glavkom".

"I think Trump is on the side of the United States of America. He doesn't see this war as being in the interests of the United States, he thinks it's a terrible war that is damaging to Ukraine, Russia, and trade. And so he wants to end it. And he does not care about the terms of its end," he said..

Read more: I’m very disappointed in both Russia and Ukraine. Peace deal is needed – Trump

Author: 

USA (5688) Trump (1763) Kurt Volker (86) war in Ukraine (2990)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 