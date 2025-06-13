Trump wants to end war. And he does not care about terms of its end - Volker

US President Donald Trump believes that the war in Ukraine is not in the interests of the United States. He would prefer to end it as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Kurt Volker, the US State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine in 2017-2019, in an interview with "Glavkom".

"I think Trump is on the side of the United States of America. He doesn't see this war as being in the interests of the United States, he thinks it's a terrible war that is damaging to Ukraine, Russia, and trade. And so he wants to end it. And he does not care about the terms of its end," he said..

