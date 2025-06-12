I’m very disappointed in both Russia and Ukraine. Peace deal is needed – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is "very disappointed" in both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war, saying a peace agreement should be reached.

He made the comment to reporters at the White House on June 12, Censor.NET reports.

"I’m very disappointed in Russia, but I’m also disappointed in Ukraine, because I think deals [on a ceasefire] could have been made… Now everyone hates Russia, and they love Germany and Japan," he said.

Trump once again mentioned the heavy losses suffered by both Russia and Ukraine in the war.

"We are losing 5,000-6,000 people a week, mostly soldiers, but also people living in towns, because they are being hit by missiles again. How would you like to live in a building, and you think a missile has a good chance of hitting that building in the evening?

It must be horrible to live like that. We will get it [the deal], but I’m disappointed that it’s not done."

