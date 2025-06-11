Trump on Russia’s war against Ukraine: Who would’ve thought drones would become such powerful weapon

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a "drone war," and that drones have become a powerful and modern weapon.

He made the comment during an interview for the Pod Force One program, according to Censor.NET.

"Drones is a new thing. It`s the new weapon. It’s the weapon of choice. If you look at the war, horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, that we’re trying to get over, you’ll see it’s a drone warfare," Trump said.

According to Trump, drones have proven to be "fast and smart" systems, and just three years ago, no one could have imagined they would become so influential on the battlefield: "It’s amazing."

"Who would’ve thought a drone could turn out to be such a powerful weapon? But it’s replacing many other types of armament — even aircraft," Trump emphasized.

The American leader added that both Ukraine and Russia are deploying drones on a scale "no one thought was even possible."

