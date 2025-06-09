Protests in Los Angeles: California Governor Newsom sues Trump over National Guard deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is suing the administration of US President Donald Trump over the decision to "illegally" deploy National Guard troops to suppress protests in Los Angeles.

He wrote about this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He lit the fire and acted illegally to federalize the National Guard. The executive order he signed is not just for California. It will allow him to enter any state and do the same. We are suing him," Newsom said.

Read more: Putin seeks to restore USSR, so he does not want to end war - Zelenskyy

Newsom said that "there is a reason why we are going to court tomorrow" and added that he was confident of success.

According to him, according to Trump's decree, the US Department of Defense was supposed to coordinate its actions with the state governor. However, this was not done, The Guardian writes.

The governor of California also condemned the violence, calling it "unacceptable" and "wrong." When asked if he supported the peaceful protesters, the governor replied in the affirmative.

In another post on X, an American official assured that local law enforcement did not need help, but Trump decided to send troops anyway to "provoke chaos and violence."

As a reminder, protests against immigration raids have been going on in Los Angeles and other cities in California for the third day in a row. The rallies have escalated into clashes between protesters and National Guard troops sent there by President Donald Trump.

The protests began on June 6, during raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the streets of Los Angeles, where more than 82% of the population is from Latin America.