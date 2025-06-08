Putin seeks to restore USSR, so he does not want to end war - Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to restore the USSR, so he does not want to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin wants to regain the power of the Soviet Union. It's impossible, but I'm not sure there are people who can explain it to him, and he will do it. And I'm sure that in order to do it, to achieve his goal, he needs to achieve it first of all with Ukraine, through Ukraine, because Ukraine is the largest country in the Soviet Union after Russia. This is a strategic goal for him, and it is very important for him to do this, and he does not want to end the war, especially since his partners are beginning to give weak signals," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Putin actually wants peace.

"With all due respect to the US President, this is his personal opinion. I have had several meetings with him, and I have never changed my position on the real reasons for the war and on Putin's real desire. I don't know if the US president is ready to accept my position. Putin does not want to end. It is impossible. In his mind, to end the war without Ukraine's defeat is a defeat for him. We understand the mentality of Russians much better than the United States. We are neighbors with them, it is a long-term neighborhood. This is a different neighborhood, including wars. We understand them... and I know that Putin does not want to end the war," Zelenskyy explained.

He added that the Russian side would be very pragmatic about ending the war in Ukraine.

"If there is strong pressure on them, they will end it. The question is how long they will end this war, and then the second question will arise, which I have also told President Trump many times. The question of security guarantees will arise, because if the security guarantees are weak, I'm just saying how it will be, we just know the Russians. And if these are strong guarantees, the peace will be long. If the guarantees are weak, it will be a pause," Zelenskyy said.