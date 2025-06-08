Trump can force Russia to end war with tough sanctions - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the moment has come when the United States and its allies can force Russia to end or at least stop the war with tough sanctions.

Zelensky said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"To be honest, we have come very close to the moment when we can force Russia to end the war, or at least stop it. We feel it. We are very close. We need strong help from the United States, the United States needs unity with Europe, and still put pressure on Putin. He doesn't want to end the war, but he can end the war through pressure from his partners. In my opinion, this gives a chance. And it definitely doesn't sound pessimistic, I'm talking about reality," the President of Ukraine said.

When asked whether Trump would impose sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy replied: "He is the leader of the United States of America, he has to do it. I hope we really believe that the United States is the leader of the civilized world."

"There is no need to look for a balance between us and the Russians. The Russians do not want this. Sometimes there is no alternative. Here, only the Russians do not want to end the war. It doesn't matter who wants to impose sanctions on the Russians, America must impose sanctions. There is no alternative to either the first issue or the second," Zelenskyy added.

The President of Ukraine expressed his belief that "the US President has all the potential, all the tools of pressure - from sanctions, economic blockades, arms packages, uniting other European leaders who want this."

"They look at President Trump as the leader of the world, the world of the free and democratic world, and they say: "Please, be a leader. You are the leader. Stop Putin, and we will help you, because Europe is not as strong as America." Europe still has to become very strong. But today there is a struggle. President Trump can do all of this, I believe," Zelenskyy said.