If US does not help Ukraine, Putin will have better chance of winning war, - Zelenskyy

Putin will have a chance to win in the event of a long-term war and in the absence of US assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin can only win if it is a very, very long war that will last for many years and without sanctions. That's what Putin really wants, because he will need money to fight the war. And he wants to stay in the Kremlin until his death," Zelenskyy said.

The President pointed out that Russia's economy is dependent on oil and energy, so sanctions against these industries should be imposed as soon as possible.

"We have lost many years. They (the partners - ed.) could have imposed energy restrictions and oil prices caps at $30... And we lost three years. We gave them this money," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy believes that without US assistance to Ukraine, Russia will have a better chance of winning the war.

"We will have more losses, much more losses... Without US assistance, in particular, air defense missiles, what will happen? More people will die," he added.