Zelenskyy: US moves 20 thousand missiles to Middle East against "Shahed" that it promised Ukraine

The United States has moved 20,000 air defense missiles to the Middle East that were intended for Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"It was during the previous US administration, it was Secretary of Defense Austin, he and we decided to implement one project, and we were counting on this project. 20,000 missiles against the Shahed. It was not expensive, but it was a special technology. So we were counting on these 20,000 missiles. This morning, my defense minister told me that the United States has moved them to the Middle East," Zelenskyy said.

