Not everyone in world condemns Russian strikes. And this is exactly what Putin is taking advantage of, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force the aggressor country to stop strikes on Ukraine.

He said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, rescue and emergency work has been going on all day long in our various regions and cities. Ternopil, Lutsk, Kyiv and the region, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Sumy regions. In total, 80 people were injured and all of them were provided with assistance. Unfortunately, there are deceased. As of now, we know about four dead - in Kyiv and Lutsk. My condolences to the families and friends. There may still be people under the rubble. Those who died in Kyiv were rescuers who arrived after the first strike and, unfortunately, were killed by a second Russian strike. Danylo Skadin, Andrii Remennyi and Pavlo Yezhor were firefighters and rescuers of the 18th State Fire and Rescue Unit. A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, more than 40 missiles. We managed to shoot down a significant number of them. But not all of them," the Head of State said.

The President noted that not everyone in the world condemns Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

"And, unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such strikes. And this is exactly what Putin is taking advantage of. He is bargaining for time to continue fighting. The Russians are constantly trying to split the world to prevent the pressure for war. We need to see the task clearly. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be in place, peace must be established, and this requires initial steps, including a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

He also called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.

"We need to put pressure on Russia to make it happen and to stop the strikes," the head of state stressed.

