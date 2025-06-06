First minutes after Russian shelling of residential building in Kyiv. VIDEO

On the night of 6 June, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. The first minutes from the body cameras of patrol policemen after the shelling of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district were released.

This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv: the enemy vilely and cynically shelled the capital. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead, damaged houses, educational institutions and cars," the law enforcement officers said.

Patrol policemen and rescuers helped people leave their homes and accompanied them to a safe place.

"We provided the necessary assistance and ensured access for special vehicles. We are grateful to our Defence Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mobile groups, police, medics, rescuers - everyone who stands between life and death every night, who rescues, helps, evacuates, often at the cost of their own lives. Our sincere condolences go to the SES team and the families of the fallen rescuers," the police added.

Read more: Kremlin on massive strike against Ukraine: "Russia’s response to terrorist acts of Kyiv regime"

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 6 June, the racists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr missiles and missiles from strategic bombers.

In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while responding to shelling in Kyiv.

In the Kyiv region, shelling damaged tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil is polluted as a result of the night shelling, and citizens are asked to stay at home.

Lutsk was also under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 missiles used by the Russians. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. Rescuers pulled a man's body from the rubble.

There was a hit in Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in Drohobych district in Lviv region, without any casualties.

In addition, on the night of 6 June, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, 36 missiles and 199 UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces over Ukraine overnight.

Read more: Three rescuers killed while clearing aftermath of strikes in Kyiv – Interior Ministry. PHOTOS