Air pollution reported in Ternopil after overnight strike, residents urged to stay indoors

Air pollution reported in Ternopil following Russian strike

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Nehoda, according to Censor.NET.

"The Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine conducted air quality measurements at the edge of the residential area affected by the fire in Ternopil.

As of 8:00 p.m., the concentration of certain harmful substances exceeded the maximum allowable levels," the statement reads.

Residents, especially children, are advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

"Air quality monitoring is ongoing. Further updates will be provided," the governor added.

Russian strike on Ternopil on June 6, 2025

Russian forces attacked the city with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed-type drones.

As a result of the strike, industrial facilities and infrastructure sites in Ternopil were hit.

