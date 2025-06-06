Russian attack on Ternopil: number of injured rises to 10, including five rescuers. PHOTO

In Ternopil, the liquidation of the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs continues.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Nehoda.

According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged.

111 rescuers and 26 units of special fire and rescue equipment were engaged in firefighting.

"Unfortunately, five people were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care. The information will be updated," said Nehoda.

Update on casualties

As of 9:00 a.m., the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Ternopil has increased.

"At this time, 10 people are known to have been injured, including five State Emergency Service workers. Six individuals have been hospitalized," the Regional Military Administration reported.

