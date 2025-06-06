Russia attacks Kyiv with drones and missiles, 4 killed, 20 injured. Fires reported in multiple districts (updated). VIDEO

On the night of Friday, June 6, Russian forces launched a massive strike on the capital using ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones. The aftermath of the attack was recorded in five districts of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor Vitalii Klytschko and the head of the СMA Tymur Tkachenko.

According to the information, falling debris was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

"As of now, three people have been injured in the capital. Two were hospitalized by medics, and one received treatment on site," Klytschko said.

According to Tkachenko, emergency power outages may occur in certain neighborhoods on the city’s left bank.

"Russian forces are targeting residential infrastructure. In Solomianskyi district, an enemy drone damaged a residential high-rise. A fire has broken out. Rescue services are heading to the scene. We are clarifying the consequences," Tkachenko stated.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescue operations are ongoing in the Solomianskyi district. A fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-storey residential building as a result of the attack. Three people have been rescued from an apartment on the 11th floor.

Rescuers are also working to contain and extinguish a fire in a non-residential area — a metal warehouse — covering approximately 500 square meters at a separate location in the Solomianskyi district.

Update

As of 5:00 a.m., the following consequences of the combined attack on the capital have been confirmed:

Solomianskyi District

Fire in a non-residential area (metal warehouse), covering approximately 500 square meters. Firefighting efforts are ongoing;

Fire on the 11th floor of a 16-storey residential building. Three people were rescued. The fire has been extinguished.

Darnytskyi District

Debris from downed aerial targets fell in at least three locations. Two vehicles were damaged. No fires or casualties have been reported so far. Details are being clarified.

Holosiivskyi District

Fire at a civilian infrastructure facility. Firefighting is in progress;

Damage to an educational institution;

Debris from downed targets fell near a gas station. According to updated information, a vehicle was damaged;

Debris fell in a non-residential area. No fires or casualties.

Desnianskyi District

Fragments of a downed enemy UAV found in an open area. No damage or casualties.

Shevchenkivskyi District

Fire reported in a non-residential area. Information is being clarified.

Dniprovskyi District

Significant damage to a gas station. Rescue teams are working at the site.

In addition, debris fell in certain areas of the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Reports also indicate damage to the metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations. No fires or casualties were reported.

Windows were damaged in social facilities and residential buildings located near fire sites.

At first, four people were reported injured: three men and one woman. Two were hospitalized, and two received medical assistance on site.

As of 5:40 a.m., the number of injured in the capital rose to 16, with 10 hospitalized.

At 6:00 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated that the mass combined strike had resulted in casualties.

At least one person was killed in the Russian attack on the capital. According to updated medical data, 20 people have been injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized.

Later, the death toll in Kyiv rose to four. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at multiple locations.

